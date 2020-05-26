John Abraham to Remake Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon’s Malayalam Film Ayyappanum Koshiyum in Bollywood

Malayalam Film Ayyappanum Koshiyum to be Remade in Hindi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ayyappanum Koshiyum is the hit Malayalam film that released in February this year. Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead roles, it has now been confirmed that Bollywood actor-producer John Abraham has acquired the Hindi remake rights of this Malayalam film. Yes, the action thriller that was directed by Sachy will now be remade in Hindi and will be produced under the banner of JA Entertainment. Ayyappanum Koshiyum Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon Starrer Is A Mass Entertainer, Say Twitterati!

There are several south films that are been remade in Hindi and other languages as well. Regarding Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake, rumours are rife that this film will also be remade in Tamil. However, an official announcement on the same is awaited. While sharing this big news, John Abraham wrote, “Ayyappanum Koshiyum, a film that strikes a perfect balance between action, thrill and a good story. At JA Entertainment we are keen to bring such appealing stories to our audience..we hope to make a truly engaging film with this remake in Hindi. Really Excited !!!”

John Abraham’s Tweet On Ayyappanum Koshiyum Hindi Remake

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, a film that strikes a perfect balance between action, thrill and a good story. At JA Entertainment we are keen to bring such appealing stories to our audience..we hope to make a truly engaging film with this remake in Hindi. Really Excited !!! — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) May 26, 2020

Watch The Trailer Of Ayyappanum Koshiyum Below:

The makers are yet to share the details of the lead actors, who would be playing the roles of Ex-Havildar Koshy Kurien (Prithviraj Sukumaran) and Sub-Inspector Ayyappan Nair (Biju Menon). The Malayalam film had also featured Ranjith, Gowri Nandha, Anil Nedumangad, among others in key roles. Ayyappanum Koshiyum, written and directed by Sachy, had opened to positive reviews and was a huge hit at the box office.