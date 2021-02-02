This bubbly girl is a hoot! She enjoys immense fandom on the gram and her musings on wanderlust, her pet Koko and fashion are instantly lapped up. She goes on to flip styles and look equally alluring in all. Ethnic styles are really her forte but in contemporary wear, she goes on to give humble homegrown labels a worthy shout out. Like a recent style of hers featured a heart printed co-ord set from How When Wear. The set worth 3,100 was teamed with a pair of sliders and signature nude glam - a vibe that screamed vacay from the word go.

Fashion’s perennial love affair with such quirky prints keeps updating with designers putting forth newer interpretations every season. Here's a closer look at how Karishma wore her heart out.Karishma Tanna Is Incredible in Indigo, Her Saree Vibe Is Unmissably Chic!

Karishma Tanna - Resplendent in Red

A pair of heart printed red paperbag shorts worth Rs.1,500 and a matching tie up top worth Rs.1600 was from How When Wear. Karishma Tanna Is Kaftan Chic, Her Lazy Chic Style Can Easily Be Yours!

Karishma Tanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Karishma won the tenth season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, the reality and stunt television series

