One of the biggest Hindu festivals in India, Krishna Janmashtami, is around the corner. Also known as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, this year, the major celebration marking the birthday of Lord Krishna will take place on August 30, 2021 (Monday). People observe the festival with utmost zeal and enthusiasm. And dressing up in the best traditional outfits for Janmashtami puja is on everyone’s mind. Let these handsome television actors like Nakuul Mehta, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shaheer Sheikh, Sidharth Shukla and others teach you a thing or two about styling classic kurta pyjamas.

1. Sidharth Shukla

Handsome hunk looks stunning in this gorgeous customised black kurta pyjama by designer Manish Malhotra. Love the gold detailing in this otherwise simple ethnic wear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla)

2. Dheeraj Dhoopar

Popular for his dapper looks on Instagram, the Kundali Bhagya actor proves just why. He is wearing a rouge pink short kurta with an embellished crop jacket over it and matching pants. Wow!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar)

3. Mohsin Khan

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star looks cool and casual in purple kurta and white pyjama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohsin Khan (@khan_mohsinkhan)

4. Nakuul Mehta

The Ishqbaaz actor loves experimenting with colours, and in this look, Nakuul goes for a bright red kurta with golden elephant prints all over. He teams his statement kurta with simple white pyjama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

5. Parth Samthaan

One of the most style Indian TV actors, Parth Samthaan, is wearing a yellow jacket style kurta splendidly paired with a white pyjama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan)

6. Shaheer Sheikh

Another good-looking actor on the small screen, Shaheer Sheikh, goes a notch up with this asymmetrical kurta pyjama look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

These are some looks that you can take inspiration from and get festive-ready just like that. Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated in different ways, following the rituals and traditions of other states. But fun and enthusiasm remain the same. Wish you all a very Happy Janmashtami 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2021 05:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).