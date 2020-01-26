Kriti Kharbanda Looks Breathtakingly Gorgeous in her Black Floral Payal Singhal Outfit (View Pics)

Kriti Kharbanda (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Kharbanda sure believes in setting your Instagram feed on fire - one outing at a time. If her black Namrata Joshipura outfit wasn't enough to boggle your minds, this Payal Singhal creation is bound to leave you wanting for more. The Pagalpanti actress picked a bit loud, floral printed set from the house of the designer that seems like a perfect outfit for the ongoing shaadi season. If going all glamorous is your personal taste, take some essential cues from the diva herself on how to make the most of every outfit - loud or not. Kriti Kharbanda Is Dating Pulkit Samrat! The Pagalpanti Actress Makes It Official.

Kriti Kharbanda in Payal Singhal

Kriti's all embroidered outfit may seem a bit gaudy for your eyes but it will surely help you grab some eyeballs. Pair it with a stunning choker necklace, bright eyes and blowdry hair that will complete your look and you won't have to hunt for anything else. When your outfit itself is so talkative, it's a wise decision to take a backseat and go for minimal jewellery and subtle makeup. Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Kharbanda Just Gave Us Reasons To Cop Monochrome Stripes Back Into Our Lives - View Pics.

Kriti Kharbanda's a stunner. While she's still getting a footing in Bollywood, here's hoping she continues making such amazing fashion statements. We are certainly digging her personal style file and feel she's a treasure that's yet to be unearthed.