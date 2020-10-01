We all had that moment in our lives as a child when on the first day of our school or homeschooling we got a new bag from our parents. But what happens when you happen to Stormi Webster. Well, nothing much, you get a branded backpack worth thousands of dollars. Imagine, she is the daughter of Kylie Jenner and with an aim to make headlines the little one needs to be in trend and also prove that she belongs to an elite family. It so happened that mama Jenner shared a video on her Instagram which saw Stormi excited to the 't'. Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Fashion Moments: From Matching Outfits to Setting Trends, 8 Times When the Mother-Daughter Duo Gave Major Fashion Goals! (View Pics).

In the clip, we can see the little girl wearing a logo black tee which she paired with shorts. But it's the expensive pink Hermès Kelly bag which caught all the attention. And according to Entertainment Weekly, the price of the luxury is somewhere more than $10, 000. Woah!!! However, it's a huge amount for us, but peanuts for the Jenners and Kardashians. Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Are the Most Fashionable Mother-Daughter Pair on Instagram, These 5 Photos Are Proof!

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram first day of schooooool 🖤📝 A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on Sep 30, 2020 at 12:29pm PDT

This is not the first time we have seen Stormi blessed with the luxuries items by her parents. Be it bags, shoes, dresses, the munchkin has gotten all things expensive. And coming back to the latest addition to her OTT collection, the tiny pick backpack looks cute as well as tempting. Congo Stormi. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2020 12:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).