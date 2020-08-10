Its Kylie Jenner’s 23rd birthday today, August 10, 2020. From being a reality star to makeup mogul to social media icon and a devoted follower of fashion, the youngest in the Jenner clan has carved her way to the pop-culture history. The American media personality is known for experimenting with her style, every now and then. And her daughter, Stormi Webster seems to follow her footsteps quite well. From the very first time, Jenner shared a photo of Stormi; it was pretty clear that the reality star’s daughter was already well on her way to being an Instagram superstar, just like her mother. As we celebrate Kylie Jenner’s 23rd birthday, in this article, we bring you some of the best fashion moments of the reality star and her daughter on social media. From matching outfits to even becoming a trendsetter, here are eight times when the mother-daughter duo gave major fashion goals, and the pictures below are proof.

Since welcoming Stormi in February in 2018, Jenner has proceeded to spend much of her time revolutionising the concept of “mommy and me” dressing. With a growing collection of designer accessories and even a mini Lambo to boot, Stormi is way more stylish, then any of us can ever be, it seems. The fact is solidified even further, when one take into account all of the times when Kylie and Jenner were twinning and also the grams where the toddler is serving fierce looks of her own. Let us look at some of the best fashion moments the mother-daughter pair have given us through social media. Kylie Jenner Raises the Hotness Quotient in Her Red Latex Dress with a Plunging Neckline on Vogue Hong Kong's New Cover.

Twinning With Her Mini-Me!

Stormi is Having Her Own Fashion Game!

Like Mother, Like Daughter!

Ski Slope Style!

There's Nothing Too Much Glitter!

Pretty in Pink!

Cozy Christmas!

Mama-Daughter Style Goals!

Stormi is Kylie’s ‘mini-me!’ Could you agree more? We only hope that the adorable pair continue to give us glimpses of their amazing lifestyle and many more fashion moments. Meanwhile, let us wish, the youngest Jenner, a very Happy Birthday!

