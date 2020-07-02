Lindsay Lohan's style journey has been quite a thrilling affair. The Mean Girls actress has come a long way since her jeans on the red carpet to her obsession for Marilyn fashion. There was a time when Lindsay Lohan was a fashion icon and her followers would blindly follow her style. While she has retained the same tag over the years, her sartorial affair has undergone a distinct and may we say a charming change! LiLo continues being a fashion maverick, a perpetual stunner who's determined to take Hollywood by storm, each day and every day. Zoe Saldana Birthday Special: Her Fashion 'Avatar's are Always Remarkable, Delightful and Formidable Affair (View Pics).

Lohan's fashion attempts and the way she presents herself with so much panache has often been a prominent reason behind her being the front-row guests at fashion shows. Her take on style and fashion is unmatched and she definitely has tons of expertise and knowledge to write an entire book on 'how to dress 101'. On days when Lindsay isn't boggling your minds with her street style, she's wooing your hearts with her couture outings and navigating her passion for fashion in the right direction. Natalie Portman Birthday Special: 7 Times the Black Swan Actress Mesmerised Us with Her Alluring Red Carpet Choices (View Pics).

As the pretty actress gets ready to blow candles and celebrate her big day, we pick some of her best fashion appearances from the recent past. Have a look...

In Givenchy

In Julien Macdonald

In Marchesa

In Pamella Roland

In Prada

In Theia

In Zac Posen

Lindsay's journey has always been so inspiring. From being a child artist to a sensation and a name on every man's lips, she has worked hard on herself and it's time we take a vow to never stop admiring her. While her journey as a fashion entrepreneur may not be a big success but she'll manage to overcome the hurdle very soon.

On the eve of her special day, we wish her tons of love and laughter. We know she'll keep inspiring us in one too many ways and she knows we'll keep admiring her for a thousand more. Happy Birthday, girl!

