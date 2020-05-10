Lisa Haydon Poses with her Hubby and Two Kids for Vogue India's New Quarantine Inspired Photoshoot (View Pics)

Lisa Haydon New Photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Even as offices are shut and the media industry like every other is remotely working from indoors, magazine publications are ensuring the lockdown doesn't hamper their subscriptions. They are moving forward with their digital issues and former Bollywood beauty, Lisa Haydon gets the opportunity to feature in their new photoshoot. But that's certainly not all. The actress' entire family - hubby and two kids are a part of this quarantine special photoshoot and their beautiful pictures together will simply make your day. Lisa Haydon and Amy Jackson's Pregnancy Photo-shoot in London Shows How to Flaunt Baby Bump in Style (View Pics).

Lisa poses with her hubby, Dino Lalvani and their kids, Zack and Leo Lalvani for this special photoshoot that gives us an insight into their quarantine life in Hong Kong. The actress is making the most of this ongoing lockdown while being with her family together and taking care of their newborn. From chilling with her kids in her 'gorgeous' bathtub to enjoying breakfast in bed of some sorts with her man, these pictures beautifully portray what a common day in Haydon's family life looks like. The pictures are bound to melt your heart. LFW 2019 Day 1: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Hardik Pandya and Lisa Haydon Shine for Newbie and Veteran Designers’ Winter/Festive Collection.

Check Out Lisa Haydon's New Photoshoot

Lisa's quarantine inspired photoshoot could be a new beginning. The one where magazines don't splurge an exorbitant amount on exotic locales and different themes. And while we are all game for it, we hope the publications are in favour too. After all, nothing is permanent but the change.