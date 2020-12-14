It's quite rare to see lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor together. And guess what, the two on Monday (Dec 14) were spotted at the Mumbai airport making their fans go aww. Reports suggest that the couple are heading to Goa, but we do not, how true it is. Having said that, Alia and Ranbir were seen flashing quite a uber-cool style on the airport runway. Looks like the pair are all set for a quality time together, as earlier, Alia was shooting for RRR in Hyderabad and Ranbir was in Dubai. Riddhima Kapoor Birthday: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Dance Together in a Cute Surprise Video; Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor Attend the Bash (View Pics).

Talking about their fashionable looks, we loved it how the actress kept it edgy with a white tube top which she paired with matching pants and jacket. Not to miss, the 'Don't Kill My Vibe' caption written on Alia's tee. Further, as we all know how Ranbir likes to wear smart casuals, the lad was seen opting for a dark blue chequered shirt, distressed denim paired with a navy blue sleeveless jacket. Indeed, RALIA, packed quite a powerful style punch. Couple Goals! Alia Bhatt Accompanies Ranbir Kapoor at the Indian Super League, Duo Cheer for the Latter’s Football Team.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Airport Pictures:

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Here's More:

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

FYI, we also liked how Alia's went the white shoes way whereas Ranbir added a hint of flashy colour by choosing a mustard toned kicks. All in all, both of them were styled really well. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The flick is said to release in 2021 at a yet-to-be finalised date. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2020 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).