Malavika Mohanan is one of the much-sought-after actresses currently down south. The young and talented star has been winning hearts not just with her films but also her amazing style statement. Her Instagram feed is filled with wonderful pictures of herself that prove that her fashion game is always on point. Recently, she did a photo-shoot with a celebrity photographer, Rohan Shrestha and it is extremely gorgeous. Malavika Mohanan Lets Her Eyes Do All the Talking in her New Photoshoot Travel + Leisure India (View Pics).

This shoot is totally inspired from the old school paintings. The actress looks beautiful in these snaps are right from the old times when Raja Ravi Varma used to paint! The pictures have a hue of copper brown shade. The attire is ethnic and make up is subtle with classic jewellery. Check out the snaps below.

Grace

Old School Charm

Eyes Do The Talking

Tribal Skin

Princess

Perfect Like a Painting

Innocence Captured

On the work front, Malavika Mohanan will be next seen in Vijay starrer Master. The movie is much awaited and the makers released the look of the actress on the occasion of her birthday. Malavika is going to kill it with the pace that she is going in her professional life!

