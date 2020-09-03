Disney has shocked theatre exhibitors around the world by making Mulan the first big Hollywood movie to skip theatrical release and go digital during the COVID-19 pandemic. The live-action film is releasing digitally in several countries on September 4 on Disney+. Interestingly, subscribers have to pay as much as $30 to watch on the digital platform and miss the usual movie-going experience. OTT Releases Of The Week: Disney’s Mulan, Fahadh Faasil’s C U Soon, Netflix’s Bad Boy Billionaires and More To Watch In First Week of September 2020.

What comes as a big surprise is that Liu Yifei's live-starrer is releasing in China despite the COVID-19 pandemic scare. Yes, According to Chinese exhibitors, Mulan will open in theatres on September 11. They said that they received notification Wednesday from state-owned distributor China Film Corp. The live-action Disney film is also expected to premiere in cinemas of the countries where Disney+ is yet to launch.

Mulan heads to Disney+ on September 4 in several overseas territories including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and many countries in Western Europe. In India, there is no official premiere date for Mulan yet. Mulan Song Reflection: Christina Aguilera Revisits Her 1998 Classic and the New Version Has Netizens Calling Her ‘Queen of Vocals’ (Watch Video)

Is India On Cards For Mulan's Digital Release?

A $30.00 pay per view model in India wouldn't work for Mulan as viewers won't spend Rs 2,000 for specifically for a movie here. A rate as close as $5 (Rs 375) might be an ideal rate for Disney's Mulan which is an expensive movie made on an estimated budget of $200 million. There is no confirmation of Mulan coming to Disney+ Hotstar in India on September 4. We tried to get in touch with the Hotstar and Disney PR reps, but even they are not very forthcoming about the film's release. Source close to the company say that Mulan will only get a theatrical release in India, to avoid online piracy. Which makes little sense, as since the film already gets a digital release in other parts of the country, the pirated print mostly likely will make to the torrents sites. See what happened to The New Mutants and Bill & Ted Face the Music!

Anyway, Hollywood fans in India need to wait for more until theatres resume or until it officially declares a premiere date on Disney+ Hotstar.

Mulan Trailer

Synopsis

"When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honoured warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation- and a proud father."

Mulan is a live-action adaptation of Disney's 1998 animated musical film of the same name. It stars Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li, and Jet Li in the lead. Stay tuned for More Updates on Mulan.

