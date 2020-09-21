Surbhi Chandna is on cloud nine these days. The gorgeous actress who recently turned a year older, has become the face of the popular franchise, Naagin, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. The 31-year-old who has been part of hit shows such as Ishqbaaz, Sanjivani 2, Qubool Hai and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is wooing audiences in her new role. It is that of a shapeshifting serpent, colloquially known as icchadhari naagin in Colors TV show Naagin 5. And if you have followed the portrayal of these mystical creatures in the popular culture, you would be well aware of their charm and oomph factor. Of course, they are revengeful and very dangerous. However, in the human form, these naagins are no less than a sexy diva, and that’s what our gorgeous Surbhi is in her latest appearance.

Surbhi plays the role of Bani in the fifth instalment of Naagin television series that launched in 2015. She also happens to be a powerful naagin. Please go check out the entire punar janam episode in which Surbhi was Sarvashreshth Adi Naagin Nageshwari played by Hina Khan in her past life. Now, Surbhi on odd days gives a flying slap to her archnemesis, Cheel and on even days, decks up in gorgeous sarees and lehengas to unintentionally attract Veer. Sharad Malhotra plays both Cheel and Veer.

As Bani, Surbhi gets to dress up in most beautiful sarees. Especially, sheer sarees. In her latest Instagram post, the Ishaqbaaz actress shared several photos donning a pretty yellow striped saree with embellishments. She is giving a good view of her hot navel in this piece of ethnic wear. Surbhi has worn it with a matching yellow bralette. With drop earrings and bangles and long hair, she looks divine.

Indian television actor Arjun Bijlani who was part of the opening season of Naagin commented below Surbhi’s post. The handsome hunk writes, “Tip Tip Barsa Pani” and he kind of has a point. Surbhi does remind us of Raveena Tandon from her sexy dance number in 1994-flick Mohra. Actress Shrenu Parikh too commented writing, “Hawwwtt”. Actress Mansi Srivastava’s comment reads, “OMGawdddd 😍😍😍”. TBH, Surbhi Chandna does look like a million buck, and fans would love to see her slay every single time.

