There's a new naagin in town, and no it has nothing to do with media's obsession with name-calling. We are talking about Surbhi Chandna who has been roped in to play the role of icchadhari nagin or female shapeshifting serpent in Ekta Kapoor's popular Naagin franchise. The Indian supernatural fantasy thriller TV series not long ago launched its fifth season, and oh boy, it's as absurd as it gets. Surbhi recently shared a teaser video of the forthcoming episode and trust us, and it is a laugh riot (unintentionally, of course).

Surbhi posted a video, promising audiences of an action-packed weekend show of Naagin 5. Instead, it comes across as a mindless, outdated, and childish battle between Naagin, show's protagonist and Cheel, her archenemy. If you have been following Naagin TV series since its inception in 2015, then you ought to know about its storyline. The basic plot involves a mysterious but charming naagin who is seeking revenge for a cruel or unjust death of her lover. Of course, there is punar janam (reincarnation) for it allows the showmakers to rope in two popular faces as leads. Naagin 5 is no different. Surbhi Chandna Gets The Sweetest Birthday Surprise On Naagin 5 Sets! (Watch Video).

Hina Khan kicked off the Season 5 of Naagin TV series by playing the role of Sarvashreshtha Adi Naagin Nageshvari. She is supposedly the first naagin to became a shapeshifting snake in 10,000 years. Now, Hina as Nageshvari is Naag Hriday (played by Mohit Malhotra) 's mate, and Cheel Aakesh (played by Dheeraj Dhoopar) 's obsessive lover and enemy. Forty years down the line, the trio takes rebirth with Surbhi Chandna playing the role of Bani Sharma, Nageshvari's reincarnation. Mohit Sehgal plays the role of Jay Mathur, Hriday's reincarnation and Cheel is reborn as Veer Singhania, played by Sharad Malhotra.

Watch Video of Naagin 5 Teaser Featuring Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra

In the coming episode, we see a furious Bani transforming into a naagin after witnessing her lover, Jay (Hriday) being harmed at the hands of Cheel. So, we see the naagin use her hands to slap this goddamn flying Cheel!! Now, we do not know, if this makes me cringe or laugh hard. Because, really what is with turning into a building-sized, mermaid-inspired naagin avatar! Nevertheless, Surbhi Chandna as well as Naagin 5 fans are loving the show and how.

