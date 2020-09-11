TV actress Surbhi Chandna turns 31! Yes the girl who stole everyone's hearts with her beautiful performances through soaps like Ishqbaaz, Sanjivani 2 and now Naagin 5 celebrates her birthday on September 11. The actress is already receiving tons of messages and virtual love on her special day. But what got her most excited is the surprise on the sets of Naagin 5. Her vanity van was decorated and she could not believe her own eyes! Surbhi Chandna Birthday: 10 Pics of the Ishqbaaz Actress That Make Her a Fashion Idol!.

The star is seen giving her fans a virtual tour of how her friend and the crew made her day extra memorable. As it is seen in the clip, they pasted stickers and 'Happy birthday' message on the van. The interiors were decorated with white and red balloons.

Check Out The Video Here:

She thanked her friend who arranged all this despite her absence on the sets due to the pandemic. Surbhi was visibly shocked and happy about this sweet gesture.

So, as we can see, it is totally a working birthday for Ms Chandna. But we suppose every actor would only be glad about it after being not able to visit sets for months together now! Happy Birthday, Surbhi!

