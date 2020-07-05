or Pusarla Venkata Sindhu, the professional badminton player, her glorious resume features an international debut in 2009, clinching a ranking of No. 2 in April 2017 to winning medals at multiple tournaments including Olympics and on the BWF circuit including a gold at the 2019 World Championships. As the first Indian to become the Badminton World Champion, PV Sindhu is an unstoppable force. Pusarla made it to the Forbes' list of Highest-Paid Female Athletes in 2018 and 2019 in addition to clinching the sports honour Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, and India's fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri. She was also honoured with Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India, in January this year. She broke into the fashion scene in 2017 as the cover star for a leading lifestyle magazine - a respite from the overexposure of Bollywood actresses. The millennial struck a chord with her out-of-the-court look. Her passion for fashion, etched with stylist Bornali Caldeira is evident from a heady Instagram profile of 1.6 million followers.

All of her styles border high on fashion with a strong beauty game in tow. As a millennial fashion influencer, P.V Sindhu has tapped on the thriving vibe endearing herself to the youth. She turns a year older today. We curated a brief fashion capsule of some of her recent style statements. Retaining a simple, subtle nature all whilst experimenting with silhouettes and tones, PV Sindhu is a delight, to say the least. Ahead, here's a closer look at her fashion arsenal. PV Sindhu at Fit India Talks: 'You Have to Enjoy Sports Instead of Thinking About Winning and Losing'

For TOISA 2020, PV Sindhu stunned in a red one-shoulder gown by designer Manika Nanda. Jewellery by RK, pulled back hair and subtle glam accompanied.

PV Sindhu Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Getting those summer whites on point with Marks & Spencer and Lulu & Sky, PV took to accessorising with a delicate diamond-studded wristwatch, necklace, a half updo and subtle natural glam.

PV Sindhu Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For SHE Team's first anniversary celebrations in 2017, PV Sindhu opted for a high waist Benarasi skirt by Hyderabad based designer Benazir Hafeeza with a tangerine top, thong sandals, gold-toned necklace and wavy hair with subtle glam.

PV Sindhu Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh's wedding reception, PV Sindhu took to a pretty pink Anamika Khanna ensemble with ornate jewellery by Azotiique, wavy hair and subtle glam. PV Sindhu Encourages You to Keep Moving and Stay Fit.

PV Sindhu Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For a round of wedding festivities in 2019, PV Sindhu took to an embellished pink creation by Monika and Nidhii with jewellery by Akoya. Subtle glam and wavy hair accompanied.

PV Sindhu Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As a showstopper for Misfit Panda, PV Sindhu teamed a high-low white dress by Rashmi Nagpal with signature 3D embroidered gladiator sneakers from the label's The Secret Garden collection. Subtle glam and sleek hair completed her easy vibe.

PV Sindhu Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

PV Sindhu was a riot of colours and happy vibes in a Krupa Kapadia ensemble featuring a hand-embroidered crop top, high waisted striped pants and geometric floral ruffle cape. A pair of brown flats, shades, a top bun and pink lips completed her look. After 2016 Olympics, People Started Saying I Had Final Phobia: PV Sindhu.

PV Sindhu Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Being a delight, on-court and off-court, ringing in a sartorial stunning demeanour and oodles of confidence, PV Sindhu sets the mood alight and how! Here’s wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future!

