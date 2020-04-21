Queen Elizabeth II Turns 94! An Ode to How Her Majesty Crafted Her Own Rainbow With a Brilliant Fashion Arsenal!

Queen Elizabeth II Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Queen Elizabeth II has traversed a long way from being a Princess to Britain’s longest-reigning Monarch. Her fashion arsenal has only sustained a sea of transformations outlined by uncountable walkabouts, state visits and formal dos with the world’s most distinguished dignitaries. Whilst adapting to contemporary fashion, she has never compromised on a personal preference giving us a heady blend of innately sartorial and vogue. In Her Majesty’s nine decades, six of those as monarch, the Queen’s wardrobe is an exemplary masterclass in how to stay chic, classic but also dash it all with a bright colour or glitz as the occasion demands. Her Majesty has curated a fashion arsenal featuring a signature style of bright coloured coat dresses with matching hat, gloves and pearls accentuating her monotone ensembles.

Over the years, Queen Elizabeth II has garnered a respectable reputation for giving bright monotones a spin with her synonymous Launer handbags and even been the inspiration for an entire Dolce & Gabbana collection. Rainbow hues have become a fashion cynosure but Queen Elizabeth II has been doing it for decades. A legendary fashion icon whose bright ensembles allow her to stand out like the royal that she is, here's how she dabbles the rainbow hues.

In 2011, after Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding, Queen Elizabeth left Westminster Abbey wearing a lemon yellow dress and matching hat.

In 2015, Her Majesty was snapped attending the naming ceremony of the Britannia at Ocean Cruise Terminal.

In 2015, Her Majesty channelling that distinguished regal vibe at the Royal Ascot in a light blue coat and matching hat.

In 2016, Queen Elizabeth in an all-red vibe at the Sunday Service In West Newton.

In 2017, Queen Elizabeth attended the Commonwealth day celebrations at Westminster Abbey channelling a sublime vibe in a pale yellow look and black accessories.

In 2018, Her Majesty was snapped in a bright yellow coat and a matching hat as she watched the horses at Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse.

In 2018, Queen Elizabeth's first royal event with Meghan Markle was characterised by a bright neon green look.

In 2018, Her Majesty visited The Lexicon shopping centre in Bracknell.

In 2018, the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle saw Queen Elizabeth arriving at St. George's Chapel wearing a lime green coat and matching hat.

In 2019, Her Majesty visited the Science Museum in London wearing a bright orange coat with a matching hat.

In 2019, Her Majesty was snapped on a visit to Manor Farm Stables in Ditcheat.

Crafting her own rainbow, Queen Elizabeth's timeless elegance is unarguably impeccable. Cementing the belief that minimal but keen attention to detailing is a working of the innately sartorial, here's wishing the Queen more such faultless fashionable moments.