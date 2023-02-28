United Kingdom, February 28: Queen Elizabeth II High School in Peel, Isle of Man, has suspended its sex education curriculum after parents raised concerns over a drag queen guest who reportedly told students as young as 11 that there are 73 genders. Also, a child who said there were two genders was asked to leave the classroom.

Students as young as seven were traumatised by being taught about sex change operations and sexual acts. Moreover, graphic, disproportionate, indecent presentation of sexual acts and gender identities being taught, reported the Telegraph.

The children were also taught about oral and anal sex. They were also informed about sex change operations and skin grafts that are used for artificial penises. One teacher has also taught children as young as seven or eight years olds -- how to masturbate.

Vice-chairman of Marown Commissioners Eliza Cox told Energy FM Isle of Man: 'A lot of children are just too traumatised to even talk to their parents. As a parent, you don’t know what children are being taught.'

Parents have filed a petition against the school's head teach for an 'immediate investigation' into the lessons.

The petition reads: 'We consider the attendance of a "drag queen" in class and alienating students clearly confused about the information discussed during this session wholly inappropriate.

The school's head teacher Charlotte Clarke said: 'Having viewed a video which is currently circulating on social media relating to the school’s RSE curriculum and its delivery, we are concerned that there could be several inaccuracies with the information being shared.

To understand the reason behind these classes, the Isle of Man government has launched an independent review to analyse the situation. The school's personal, social, health and economic (PSHE) curriculum will be reviewed.

According to a report published in Daily Mail, A spokesperson for the Department for Education said, "Schools must make sure all content they use is factual and age-appropriate, and engage with parents, so they are aware of what their children are being taught."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2023 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).