Queen Elizabeth II Delivers a Special First-Ever Easter Message Amid COVID 19 Crisis, Says 'Coronavirus Will Not Overcome Us' (Watch Emotional Video)

As the world is living in the fear of coronavirus, on Easter Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II said that the UK "will succeed" in the fight against the pandemic. Addressing the nation in a rare first-ever Easter message, the monarch thanked people for following government rules and being at homes. She praises those people for "coming together to help others". Throughout the video, a lighted candle is shown as the Queen is heard speaking. Coronavirus Outbreak in UK: Queen Elizabeth II Shifted Out of Buckingham Palace in London to Windsor Castle Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

The 94-year-old says, "This year, Easter will be different for many of us, but by keeping apart we keep others safe. But Easter isn't cancelled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever." She says, "We know that coronavirus will not overcome us. As dark as death can be — particularly for those suffering with grief — light and life are greater." Wishin everyone, she says, "May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future. I wish every one of all faiths and denominations a blessed Easter." Easter 2020 Bible Verses To Celebrate Resurrection Day: Messages And Thoughts to Send on Easter Sunday.

The royal family has itself been infected by coronavirus. 71-year-old Prince Charles revealed last month that he'd tested positive for COVID-19 after "displaying mild symptoms." Though he now says he's "on the other side of the illness," he is still practising social distancing in compliance with Britain's stay-at-home order. Last week, Prince Charles appeared virtually to dedicate a hospital in London that will serve coronavirus patients. Good Friday And Easter Sunday Dates in 2020: Meaning, Significance, Traditions and Celebrations Associated With The Christian Observances.

The Queen speaks of light overcoming darkness, and the hope that Easter symbolises, in a special message recorded to mark the Easter weekend. pic.twitter.com/fTFCOSVBtT — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 11, 2020

In the video, she is heard saying, "As darkness falls on the Saturday before Easter day, many Christians would normally light candles together. In church, one light would pass to another spreading slowly and then more rapidly as more candles are lit. It's a way of showing how the good news of Christ's resurrection is being passed on from the first Easter by every generation until now."

Earlier while addressing the nation, she said, "A time of disruption in the life of our country, a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all ... I hope in the years to come, everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge. And those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any."