De De Pyaar De actress Rakul Preet Singh is amongst the busiest actresses in the industry currently. With multiple releases lined up already, the actress is also on a signing spree, saying yes to many interesting projects. Rakul is currently busy promoting her next release, Attack: Part One with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez and we are looking forward to her promotional wardrobe for the same. After making some jaw-dropping appearances at the film's trailer launch, Rakul took us by surprise by opting for a chic but safe denim-on-denim approach. Rakul Preet Singh Is a Water Baby as She Poses in a Pink Bikini in This Happy Picture From Her Maldives Vacation!

Rakul took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her newest fashion avatar. It was a hot denim look that perfectly accentuated her svelte figure. She paired her blue denim crop top with matching pants and accessorised it with no major jewellery but just a pair of statement earrings and funky sneakers. With blushed cheeks, nude lips, light eye makeup and hair tied in a fishtail braid, she completed her look further. Rakul Preet Singh Gives Early Summer Vibes in a Yellow Co-ord Set as She Shares Picture From Her Maldives Vacation!

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Attack is scheduled for April 1 release, she will also star in Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan. Next in the pipeline for her is Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra and Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana. With such amazing projects already in her kitty, one can rest assured that the year belongs to this beauty!

