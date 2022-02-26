Rakul Preet Singh looked summer-ready in a new picture posted on her social media handle on Saturday. The 'Marjaavan' actor, who is currently vacationing in the Maldives, took to Instagram to flaunt her toned figure in a yellow co-ord set and accessorized the look with a hat and goggles. Rakul Preet Singh Flaunts Her Curvaceous Body in a Sexy Attire (View Pic).

She stood at the backdrop of the picturesque beach and was basking herself in the warm sunlight. She posted a beautiful caption, which read, "We dream in colours borrowed from the sea", adding a heart emoji to it.

Actor Raashii Khanna reacted to the photo and wrote, "Beauty!" and added a fire emoji to it. Other celebs too commented on the picture. The 'Dhruva' actor also posted a selfie in the same look on her Instagram story. Rakul Preet Singh's White Playsuit Looks Pristine and Powerful at the Same Time (View Pics).

Check Out The Picture Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul's upcoming projects include 'Doctor G' with Ayushmann Khurrana, 'Chhatriwali' and 'Runway 34'. She is awaiting the theatrical release of 'Attack', which stars John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez apart from her and is slated to release on April 1, 2022.

