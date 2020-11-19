It's time to rejoice for all Rakul Preet fans as the actress has been roped in for a film titled as Mayday. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in key roles and is helmed by the latter. Rakul has joined the cast of the thriller drama and will be seen essaying the role of a pilot in the same. This will be the very first time when fans of the diva will see her in such kind of an avatar. For the unware, Rahul and Ajay were earlier seen in De De Pyaar Dein and so this will be their second venture together. Mayday: Ajay Devgn To Direct Amitabh Bachchan! Film To Go On Floors In December (Read Details).

As soon as this news was out, Rakul shared her excitement over the same on Twitter and termed it as a dream come true. "Can’t express how thrilled iam to be on board (literally Squinting face with tongue) as a copilot in #MAYDAY . It’s a dream come true to work with @SrBachchan sir. @ajaydevgn thankyouuu and preparing for takeoff (sic), she wrote. Rakul Preet Singh Is Pretty, Perfect and Poised in a Pink Pantsuit!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Can’t express how thrilled iam to be on board ( literally 😝) as a copilot in #MAYDAY . It’s a dream come true to work with @SrBachchan sir . @ajaydevgn thankyouuu and preparing for takeoff ✈️ 💪🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/SLBLVEpTg4 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) November 19, 2020

Talking about the film, Rakul in a statement said, “I have worked with Ajay sir in the past and extremely thrilled to be working with him yet again as his co-pilot in a film where he is not just my co-star but director too. When I decided to be an actor, like all the other aspiring actors, I had a dream to work with Mr Bachchan and I am so glad that with this film my dream to share screen space with him will come true.” Mayday is supposedly to go on floors in December. Stay tuned!

