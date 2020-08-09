South actor Rana Daggubati's wedding with Miheeka Bajaj happened with all pomp and shimmer in Hyderabad on August 8, 2020. The ceremony was attended by a handful of people and the starry snaps of their wedding are out. Samantha Akkineni was one of the most stylish family members and rocked her look in every festivity before their wedding. Her look for their wedding topped them all. The Majili actress looked resplendent in blue saree. Samantha Akkineni Dazzles In a Yellow Ethnic Wear (View Pics).

She chose a bright blue saree by Raw Mango for the D-day. This saree had simple floral print on it with a broad beige-grey border. She paired this six-yard wear with an ice blue sleeveless boat-neck styled blouse. Her look was accessorized with chunky kundan necklace and earrings with green stones by Sheetal Zaveri. Her make up was flawless and glossy with a dash of nude pink lipstick, matching eye shadow and a tiny black bindi. The hair was styled in a sleek low bun giving it a retro twist. The whole look was curated by Preetham Jukalker.

Samantha's Look For The Big Day

The Retro Vibe

View this post on Instagram 🦋 A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Aug 8, 2020 at 10:21pm PDT

Bright and Beautiful

View this post on Instagram 🦋 A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Aug 8, 2020 at 10:23pm PDT

To say the least, the actress totally nailed every aspect of this look. The pictures above is a fine example of the fact that beauty is in simplicity! Samantha's beautiful appearance at Rana-Miheeka's wedding sure should go into any saree-lover's diary.

