Ranveer Singh’s Flashy Outfit at the Airport Makes Him Look Like a ‘Foil Paper’ and We Cringe to the ‘T’ (View Pics)

Ranveer Singh (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Bollywood A-listers and many others from the fraternity made Filmfare 2020 a hit affair with their presence. This year the said ceremony took place in Assam and B-townies had a blast at the event. Well, post the fun-filled time at the awards night, almost the entire Bollywood clan including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar and more returned to the bay on Sunday. But among the lot, it was the Gully Boy star, Ranveer Singh who snatched the attention at the Kalina airport, thanks to his flashy outfit. The star was clicked in a golden outfit and we think it was too EXTRA and not at all needed. Ranveer Singh Ditches Drama and Goes Elegantly Dapper for Filmfare Awards 2020 and We Have Deepika Padukone to Thank for It (See Pics).

While, we do understand that fashion depends from person to person, but there's a place to wear particular couture and clearly Ranveer is not the one who follows the rule. Common, it's like on a plane who wanted to look like a golden food foil paper. Having said that, we have always been a fan of Singh's OTT fashion, but at times, subtle is the way to a stylish look. Further, adding to the mayhem was the fedora hat. Not to miss, his musical equipment the boombox was also tagged along. Filmfare Awards 2020 Full Winners List: Gully Boy Grabs Maximum Trophies; Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu Get Acting Honours.

Check Out The Pictures Of Actor Below:

Here's Another One:

Talking about Ranveer's look from Filmfare 2020, he had opted for a black suit with ultra-dramatic shoulders and we loved him in the same. Coming back to the two-piece super shiny attire the lad worn on his way to Mumbai, surely it was a flop style attempt and looked mire of an attention-seeking move. Sorry, but not sorry! Stay tuned to LatestLY for more such opinionated scoops!