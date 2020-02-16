Ranveer Singh Ditches Drama and Goes Elegantly Dapper for Filmfare Awards 2020 and We Have Deepika Padukone to Thank for It (See Pics)

Ranveer Singh at Filmfare Awards 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Filmfare Awards 2020 took place on February 15 in Assam and as always, it was a star-studded event with who's who of the industry turning up for the event putting their best fashion foot forward. It was a big evening for Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy which not only bagged the maximum honours but also fetched them the best actor and actress awards. Ranveer attended the awards in a dashing look as he wore a gorgeous black glitter jacket with a crisp white shirt. Singh looked amazingly dapper and for a change, we loved to see him go all monochrome and not his usual colourful self. He ditched his dramatic looks for something quite subtle this time and we are loving it! Filmfare Awards 2020: Akshay Kumar Rehearses to Houseful 4's Bala Song and His Energy is Unbelievable (Watch Video).

Singh took to Instagram to share a few pictures of his look and while fans were going all gaga over his gorgeous fashion, it was wifey Deepika Padukone's comment that was the highlight. The actress commented on his photo saying, "guess who chose his suit for tonight!?yours truly.." Well, we have to say how can Deepika Padukone's choice go wrong given that she herself is an amazing fashionista. Filmfare Awards 2020 Full Winners List: Gully Boy Grabs Maximum Trophies; Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu Get Acting Honours.

Check Out Ranveer Singh's Photos Here:

Ranveer Singh also performed at the Filmfare awards 2020 and gave an electrifying performance on the hits of R D Burman. The videos that surfaced online showed him pulling off some brilliant moves on stage as he was his energetic self. At one point, he was also joined by his Gully Boy co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi. Catch all the fun from Filmfare Awards 2020 on Colors TV on February 16 at 9 PM.