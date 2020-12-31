Samantha Akkineni is back to doing what she does the best - Slay and Repeat! With her newest endeavour, a talk show called Sam Jam kickstarting, Samantha gave us yet another brilliant style to rave about! A Pankaj and Nidhi flowy maxi dress featuring fine colour blocking details was an absolute delight! But making a point for responsible fashion, her dress was composed of a fabric derived from recycled plastic bottles. Styled by Preetham Jukalker, Samantha's dewy glam and pulled back hair with statement jewellery was in sync with the fluid style! A delight on-screen and off-screen, when she isn't sparking off those love goals with hubby Naga Chaitanya, she becomes a fashion-forward trailblazer crafting many sartorial moments. Her thriving vibe of minimal chicness has ensued in her own label called Saaki that's a worthy extension of her conscious style.

Helmed as Tollywood's numero uno fashionista, Samantha made a compelling case for colour blocking, sustainability and fluid fashion all in one perfect style swipe. Here's a closer look. Samantha Akkineni Dazzles In a Yellow Ethnic Wear.

Samantha Akkineni - Flowy, Flirty, Moody

A bold and graphic colour blocked dress by Pankaj and Nidhi featuring a lower pleated panel and tie-up belt is worth Rs.27,000. Jewellery by Azga, dewy glam and pulled back hair completed her look. Samantha Akkineni Goes Kareena Kapoor Khan Way, Gets her Movie, Jaanu's Name Printed on a Saree.

Samantha Akkineni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Samantha was last seen in Telugu romantic drama, Jaanu with Sharwanand. She will be seen in the Tamil film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2020 11:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).