Actor Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's romantic drama film Ok Jaanu turned 6 on Friday. Taking to Instagram, Dharma Productions hared a post which they captioned, "From an aadat to true love to 'baaki sab figure out kar lenge'- we celebrate a story that continues to resonate in many hearts!" Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Shraddha Kapoor Unveils New Risible Poster With Ranbir Kapoor (View Pic).

Helmed by Shaad Ali, the film was penned by Mani Ratnam and was released on January 13, 2017. Ok Jaanu also starred actors Naseeruddin Shah and Leela Samson in prominent roles and marked the second on-screen collaboration of Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor after their blockbuster hit film Aashiqui 2. The film was an official Hindi remake of Ratam's Tamil film O Kadhai Kanmani which starred Dulquer Salman and Nithiya Menon in the lead roles.

Soon after the production house shared the post fans flooded the comments section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "wanna see them on big screen please take them back to us," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Please bring them back once again. We miss them so much." "All time favourite movie Shraddha Nd Adi Love You So Much..." a fan wrote. The film is known for its melodious tracks like "The Humma Song", "Enna Sona", and the title track "Ok Jannu". Shraddha Kapoor Turns Officiator at Her Makeup Artist’s Wedding and the Visuals From the Ceremony Are Beautiful (Watch Video).

Check The Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Meanwhile, Aditya will be soon making his web series debut with The Night Manager which will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar.The series also stars Anil Kapoor in the lead role. Shraddha, on the other hand, ill be seen in director Luv Ranjan's upcoming romantic comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Apart from that, she will be seen in the film Chaalbaaz in London and in the Naagin trilogy.