Sanjana Sanghi garnered critical acclaim with Dil Bechara with the role of Kizie Basu to late Sushant Singh Rajput's character, Manny. An earnest performance, brilliant on-screen presence and spunk to boot, Sanjana has come a long way from the cameos in Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns and commercials to being the leading lady of Dil Bechara. On the fashion front, Sanjana makes a compelling case for the minimal chic and sometimes laidback casual style to the T. Her fashion stylist Bornali Caldeira has only grasped and snowballed Sanjana's salient charm into a melange of relatable and relevant styles. The E promotions of Dil Bechara saw Sanjana stun in a quirky printed Shahin Mannan blazer dress.

A Journalism & Mass Communication graduate from Lady Shri Ram College For Women, New Delhi, Sanjana is also a certified style cynosure and a poster girl for easy millennial styles that are devoid of razmataz but always simple, significant and poignant. Her 1.8 M strong Instagram feed is a delightful melange of homegrown labels that are chic and drive home the much-needed vibe of sustainable fashion. Sanjana Sanghi Woos With Her Understated Elegance in an Emerald Green Suit With 3D Floral Embellishments!

Sanjana Sanghi - Whimsical Chic

A dancing downtown embroidered overlapped blazer by designer Shahin Mannan was teamed with vinyl strapped sandals and bold red earrings. Sleek centre-parted hair and subtle makeup of soft mauve lips, defined eyes completed her look. Sanjana Sanghi Woos With Her Understated Elegance in an Emerald Green Suit With 3D Floral Embellishments!

Sanjana Sanghi in Shahin Mannan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dil Bechara, a coming-of-age romantic drama film directed by Mukesh Chhabra is based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film features late Sushant Singh Rajput, debutante Sanjana Sanghi, Saif Ali Khan and premiered on Disney + Hotstar on July 24.

