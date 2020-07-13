The trailer of Dil Bechara that dropped a few days ago saw the cute and petite Sanjana Sanghi paired opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput. We remember this girl back from the brief cameos in Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns. The quintessential industry outsider is a graduate from LSR College, Delhi and a perpetual fashion delight! While we got glimpses of her on-screen brilliance from the trailer, Sanjana takes on a subtle fashion game off-screen. With fashion stylist Bornali Caldeira helming her style stints, Sanjana goes on to tick off one varied minimal chic vibe after another. A throwback style featuring a neo pantsuit in an earthy emerald green tone with 3D floral embellishments by designer Nitara Dhanraj.

What really works in Sanjana's favour is how she makes the humble homegrown labels and their chic affordable styles work to the hilt with easy elegance in tow. Here is a closer look at her style. Sanjana Sanghi Is Giving the Good Old Corduroy a New Lease of Life, Here’s How!

Sanjana Sanghi - Suit Up Chic!

A pantsuit featuring a 3D floral embellished jacket with wide bottom pants was teamed with a satin cami underneath, vinyl strapped stilettos, wavy hair, subtle makeup and delicate studs. Dil Bechara: Sanjana Sanghi Has a Special Audio Note For Fans Who Wanted a Theatrical Release of Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Film.

Sanjana Sanghi Pantsuit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Millennial styles are much sought-after for their minimal chic sensibilities and we love Sanjana's chic pantsuit interpretation!

is a coming-of-age romantic drama film directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film features Sushant Singh Rajput, debutante Sanjana Sanghi, Saif Ali Khan and will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

