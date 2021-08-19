American singer and also an actress, Selena Gomez has turned into a muse for Elle USA's new edition and her pictures are all over the internet currently. Exuding some vintage vibes and reminding us of the iconic Marilyn Monroe, Selena is taking us back in time to witness the good old American fashion. Those who are amongst her ardent fans should definitely check out her new interview where she opens up about her surgery, public breakup and the toll it took on her mental health. Selena Gomez Fan Draws Hilarious Comparison Between Her and Jethalal Gada of 'Taarak Mehta...' Funny Twitter Thread Goes Viral.

Coming back to Selena's pictures, the singer is sultrily posing on a messy bed, decked up in her outfit that will instantly make you rewind the time. With her bob hair, red lips and sensuous expressions, she's hitting the right chord while also making us fall for her harder. One look at her new clicks and you are convinced that she's a photographer's delight who looks great on camera and is natural with the poses. If you haven't checked out her new pictures yet, we suggest you do it right away. Yo or Hell No! Selena Gomez in All White Athleisure for Puma.

Check Out Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa)

Selena Gomez for Elle USA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Speaking about her one too many battles that she fought all at once, Selena in her interaction with Elle said, "My lupus, my kidney transplant, chemotherapy, having a mental illness, going through very public heartbreaks—these were all things that honestly should have taken me down." The singer has bravely fought all the battles and has emerged victorious in all of them. Here's giving her more strength and sending all our warm wishes and tons of love to her.

