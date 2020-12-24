Right from XXX OnlyFans star Mia Khalifa, Sherlyn Chopra & Poonam Pandey to Rihanna & Katy Perry and even Meghan Markle, so many celebs have turned into a sexy Santa for Christmas and TBH it is not easy to pull off the look! While people may think that all you have to do it is put on a sexy lingerie style Santa costume with our without the jacket but that is not it. You need the edge in you to carry the look while also not giving away too much. Usually, women go for a Santa cap and red lingerie for basics, but if you really want to up your game, you can throw in some Santa boots & nice belts. But who do you think would win if there was a sexy Santa costume contest between Poonam Pandey & Sherlyn Chopra? Well, let's see... shall we?

Poonam Pandey

The sexy social media celeb shot to fame after she promised to strip naked if India wins a cricket match and well while that didn't happen, she sure did join XXX website OnlyFans where you can get all the NSFW XXX videos and pictures. Pandey has shared a Christmas special sexy Santa video last year and it went viral amongst her fans. While we wait for this year's look, here's one from the past:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Biscoot Tv (@biscoottv)

Sherlyn Chopra

Sherlyn Chopra recently joined OnlyFans and the 36-year-old Indian model-actress is totally loved by her fans! This year the bombshell decided to turn into 'Sexy Santa' for Christmas 2020 & shared a glimpse on her Instagram teasing her followers. Sherlyn shared a pic where she was dressed in red and black velvet bra with matching tiny skater skirt. Sexy Santa Outfit Inspirations for Christmas 2020: From Mia Khalifa & Poonam Pandey to Rihanna & Katy Perry, HOT Santa Costume Ideas You Might Want to Give a Shot This Year!

Hey guys, download the latest version of Redsher for the latest releases! Link in profile ❤️🌲 pic.twitter.com/M3KIPHql0U

Both these Indian beauties have recently joined OnlyFans, the XXX platform is known to not conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. OnlyFans may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. Right from Renee Gracie who posts her sex videos, saucy nude photos, and semi-naked selfie pics for USD12.95 a month on OnlyFans to celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna closer to fans. OnlyFans doesn't serve porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. Many celebs like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, XXX star Renee Gracie are on this platform, raking a lot of money.

