IPL 2023 has been a breakthrough season for Rinku Singh for KKR. After five years of hard work but only handful of games in the IPL, he has finally got the platform to show his mettle and now he knocks at the doors of the Indian cricket team. He has a great relation with KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan and when the Bollywood star was asked about Rinku during a #AskSRK session on twitter, he replied 'Rinku is Baaapppp!! Not bacha a!!'. Fans loved the reply and made it viral immediately.

Shah Rukh Khan Compliments KKR Star Rinku Singh

Rinku is Baaapppp!! Not bacha a!! https://t.co/kyyKr4dJhy — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

