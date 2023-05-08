World over Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan owns the title of ‘King Khan’ and, like the olden days saw colonial kings in their chariots, King Khan has his own chariot too, comprising multiple high-end vehicles. Shah Rukh Khan’s love for fancy cars is well-known and the actor’s garage is filled with top models from the luxurious addition of the Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe to the Bugatti Veyron. In this article, check out all the cars owned by Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan Spends Time with Acid Attack Survivors Post KKR-RCB Match.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Car Collection

Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge

Post the success of Pathaan, the actor bought his newest vehicle a Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge. The SUV comes at a price tag of Rs 10 Crore. The Black Badge variants from Rolls Royce are more exclusive versions with powerful engine units.

Hyundai Creta

Being the brand ambassador for the Korean car brand, the actor has been given an all-new second-generation Hyundai Creta, which he unveiled at the Delhi Auto Expo in 2020. The car is priced at Rs 17.80 lakhs.

Bentley Continental GT

A luxurious two-door Bentley has a premium design that catches all eyes when it is on the road. Shah Rukh Khan is Writing a Book and Pathaan Star Reveals Latest Update on the Same.

Toyota Land Cruiser

This car is a favourite among many celebrities and Shah Rukh Khan owns one too. The car belonging to the actor is apparently an older version, but the actor has several top-graded models of other cars to suffice.

BMW 6 Convertible

Among the oldest and priced possessions in Shah Rukh Khan’s garage is the BMW 6 convertible. Although the car is no longer on sale, the luxurious two-door drop-top design commands respect.

BMW 7 Series

Shah Rukh Khan has been frequently spotted around town in the BMW 7 series, said to be among his favourite cars that provide luxury with modern features. It is priced at approximately Rs 2.80 Crores.

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Land Rover is known for remarkable models for off-roading and Shah Rukh Khan has got one of these two. A flagship vehicle from the Range Rover Vogue series, he has one in white.

Mitsubishi Pajero

One of the basic SUVs in SRK’s garage includes the Mitsubishi Pajero. At the time of its launch, this car owned quite a status for its style and off-roading features. The car is no longer in production.

Audi A8 L

Shah Rukh Khan also own another luxury car the Audi A8 L, with fully loaded technology and a peak torque of 850 Nm.

Bugatti Veyron

One of the most expensive cars in Shah Rukh Khan’s collection is said to be the Bugatti Veyron priced at Rs 12 crore. However, it is not clear if this is true or not as Shah Rukh had once said he found the car uncomfortable.

The actor certainly has a diverse range of car collections that could make car aficionados jealous. From BMWs, Audi to the recently added Rolls Royce, King Khan definitely likes to keep upgrading his chariot.

