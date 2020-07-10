When it comes to Sofia Vergara - the more we say, the less it would be! The charming seductress who's known for her stint in hit TV series, Modern Family is a fashion force to reckon with. While her daring slits often make our eyeballs pop out, it's also the way she nails her couture dresses that compels us to sing her praises. Vergara has always been a fashion connoisseur, a likeable muse for any designer and yet her loyalty lies with Dolce & Gabbana. She was recently roped in as the new face of the brand and their collaboration is expected to yield some fascinating results in future. Oscars 2019: Vanity Fair After-Party Best Dressed: Priyanka Chopra, Miley Cyrus and Sofía Vergara Woo us With Their Style Offerings - View Pics.

Sofia's red carpet affair has always been compelling. We personally think her style file should be studied by every budding fashionista out there. It's filled with some amazing choices and right styling techniques that one can easily learn. Off-shoulder dresses certainly dominate her personal wardrobe but she's equally gung ho about everything else. Silhouettes don't really matter to her. She's equally thrilled about ballroom gowns as she's about her sheer dresses with big trains.

The pretty actress is among the major stunners in Hollywood and she's definitely a name we look up to. As Vergara gets ready to blow candles on her birthday cake, here's picking some of her best red carpet outings from the recent past. Have a look and start ogling!

In Dolce & Gabbana

Sofía Vergara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Dolce & Gabbana

Sofía Vergara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Michael Kors

Sofía Vergara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Vera Wang

Sofía Vergara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Versace

Sofía Vergara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Zac Posen

Sofía Vergara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Zuhair Murad

Sofía Vergara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sofia's love for elegant fashion also comes from the fact that she was the highest-paid TV actress as of 2019. She's very picky with what she wears and the results can be seen. Her choices are always ravishing and they never disappoint. Here's hoping that her dominance on the red carpet continues and we keep seeing more of her in the coming days.

Happy Birthday, Sofia!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2020 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).