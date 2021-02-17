Sunny Leone has always been about fashionable outfits and chic looks. Whenever the actress steps out, she makes sure she makes the heads turn. On social media as well, she treats her fans with stunning pictures from her photo shoots, makeup sessions and everything beautiful. She often shares pictures of the ensembles that she steps out in and serves major fashion goals for all her fans. The actress has been chilling after a few months of work and took to social media to share a snippet of it. Sunny Leone Shows off Her Well-Toned 'Jism' in Her Latest Swimsuit Picture.

The actress posted a picture of herself chilling in the pool. Sunny is wearing a blue bikini while she flaunts her perfectly tones body. She paired the summer wear with a grey hat that had her initials on it. If you look closer you can also see Sunny's toes that are painted with red and blue colour. In the picture, the actress has covered her face with a hat while chilling under the sun on a pink swimming pool mat float lounger.

Check Out the Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Apart from this, earlier a bench of the Kerala High Court gave relief to Sunny Leone and two of her close aides from being arrested on a complaint filed by an event manager in Kochi in an alleged cheating case. The court asked the Crime Branch wing of the Kerala Police probing the case not to arrest the three till they are served notices as per the criminal procedures. She was accused of taking money for appearances in various functions but failing to do so. Sunny Leone Concert in Bengaluru: Police Restrict Sale of Tickets, Liquor Prohibition Imposed as 'Precautionary' Measure.

Workwise, Sunny is currently in Kerala shooting for the latest season of MTV reality show Splitsvilla. She was last seen Sunny Leone was last seen on web series Bullets which released on MXPlayer on January 8 starred Karishma Tanna alongside her. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2021 12:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).