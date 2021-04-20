Sunny Leone shared a string of sun-kissed images on Tuesday that capture her basking in golden glow. In the Instagram pictures, Sunny sits in a denim short dress paired with a tan jacket. To complete her look, she wears sneakers and chunky sunglasses. Sunny Leone Shows off Her Well-Toned 'Jism' in Her Latest Swimsuit Picture.

Rays of the sun fall on her skin adding radiance to her face. "Sun-kissed," she posted as caption. Sunny is currently in Kerala to shoot of her upcoming film, the psychological thriller Shero. She had recently shot for the reality TV show MTV Splitsvilla in the state, too. Shero is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam. Bullets Trailer: Sunny Leone and Karishma Tanna Go Bold And Badass in This MX Player Thriller Series (Watch Video).

Check Out Sunny Leone's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Sunny is all set to make her debut on the digital space with the fictional web show Anamika, which is billed as a 'gun-fu' action thriller and is directed by Vikram Bhatt.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2021 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).