Sushmita Sen celebrates her birthday today and it's time we fondly remember Ms Chandni! The former Miss Universe who has managed to make India proud on an international level has always been a true blue fashionista. A red carpet marvel, Sushmita is also a name inspiring in itself. We adore her styling attempts and think there's no one who does elegant fashion as well as her. A bonafide stunner, she knows how to dress up for the occasion and rule our hearts like a Queen. Sushmita Sen Overcame Addison's Disease: Everything to Know About the Rare and Life-Threatening Condition Where Your Body Stops Making the Stress-Hormone Cortisol.

While Sushmita disappeared from the acting scenario, she was actively setting the ramp on fire for different designers. A designer's muse, there's a reason why so many designers approach her to turn showstoppers for their collection. Sushmita's personal sense of styling is rather simple, picking outfits that flatter her already amazing self. She loves having 'black' in her wardrobe and is obsessed with it, yet there are times when she stuns in some pale hues. As the Aarya actress gets ready to celebrate her big birthday, we take a look at some of her marvellous fashion attempts and we suggest you join us in admiring her. Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl Pose for Pictures and His 'I Survived Aarya 360 Degrees' T-shirt Has Our Attention.

Black Is Her Obsession

Sushmita Sen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nailing Six Yards of Pure Grace

Sushmita Sen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Glittering in Gold

Sushmita Sen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Her Obsession Continues

Sushmita Sen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Simplicity Looks Elegant When Done Right!

Sushmita Sen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Pink Marvel

Sushmita Sen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Black = Obsession

Sushmita Sen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen's fashion rendezvous is hard to ignore. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, she's able to nail any damn silhouette that her stylist presents her with. We hope her style shenanigans continue to woo our hearts in future and that she never disappoints in that department. On a parting note, here's sending her tons of good wishes on her special day. Happy Birthday, Sushmita Sen!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2020 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).