She came, she saw, smiled and delighted! She transitioned from being a VJ on Disney India channel to graduating on the silver screen with SOTY 2 last year and followed it up with Marjaavaan. A trained singer and a dancer, Tara channels a minimal chic and sublime charm in all of her appearances. She can effortlessly go from being hot and happening and switch to being traditional chic all in the blink of an eye. Flitting between these two vibes, she also experiments. Certainly not a trend hound, Tara bundles up classics and vogues all in one perfectly curated fashion arsenal. Rooted, rational and reckoning she as seems in her demeanour, a distinctly feminine and dainty style is well-reflected. Tara's fashion arsenal is a melting pot of sartorial sensibilities. She turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion arsenal of some of her stunning style moments.

The millennial with a stunning frame, refreshing persona and a style game to reckon with, Tara Sutaria swears by minimal chicness and sublime charm as the thriving virtues. She finds her solace in the styling precision of fashion stylists Meagan Concessio and Maneka Harisinghani. Here's a closer look. All That Glitters in Gold, Feathers and Sequins Is Tara Sutaria!

The Zee Cine Awards 2020 saw Tara take on a bewitching black off-shoulder Marmar Halim thigh-high slit gown with black Louboutin pumps, black and pearl earrings, subtle makeup and an updo.

Tara Sutaria Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Armaan Jain – Anissa Malhotra’s wedding festivities, Tara took to a pink Anita Dongre lehenga with jewellery by Anmol, centre-parted updo and subtle glam.

Tara Sutaria Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Armaan Jain’s Mehendi ceremony, Tara stunned in a pink mirror work Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor lehenga with earrings by Anmol, centre-parted sleek hair and subtle makeup.

Tara Sutaria Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Bharat’s premiere, Tara flaunted a Saaksha and Kinni ensemble with jewellery by Azotiique, sleek hair and subtle glam.

Tara Sutaria Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For an Eid lunch, Tara wore a yellow gold Ekaya Banaras ensemble with sleek hair and minimal makeup.

Tara Sutaria Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Bobbi Brown cosmetics, Tara wore a pink satin blazer dress by Sunaina Khera, with jewellery by Zoya, Anmol and Genhna. Sleek hair, bold red lips completed her look.

Tara Sutaria Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the OnePlus TV, Tara flaunted a Raw Mango creation with jewellery by Roopa Vohra and Amrapali with black Louboutin pumps, wavy hair and nude glam. Tara Sutaria and Boyfriend Aadar Jain are Reportedly Planning to Settle Down!

Tara Sutaria Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In a short span of time, Tara has amassed a fine repertoire of fashionable moments that go on to certify her versatility and elegance. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2020 08:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).