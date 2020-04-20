When Samantha Akkineni Looked Gorgeous in a Glittery Gold Saree and Had Us Gazing in Amazement!

Samantha Akkineni in Good Earth Saree (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Samantha Akkineni, the certified fashionista is always a delight to reckon with! With her fashion stylist Preetham Jukalker, she goes on to pull off a myriad of styles, flipping moods and ensembles with signature pizzazz and just the right beauty game accentuating those lovely features. An appearance just before the lockdown featured an antique gold saree from the label, Good Earth. Samantha Akkineni never skips a style beat and her style vibe can be best described as versatile. It is for a plausible reason that the saree, the traditional Indian garment is versatile and perhaps the sexiest. Owing to its versatility of suiting not just anybody and face but also elevating the look to a whole new level of wow, we are perennially on the lookout for flattering saree moments.

Samantha Akkineni, as the numero uno fashionista of the South Indian film industry, has been making a sartorial and compelling case for the dying art of handloom. She was appointed as the brand ambassador of the ancient arts of dying handloom for Telangana, Samantha pushed the saree envelope and how. Steal a look. Samantha Akkineni's Style File for Jaanu Promotions was a Perfect Example of Why Simplicity is the Ultimate Sophistication.

Samantha Akkineni - The Golden Girl

It was an embroidered antique gold-toned saree with matching blouse and striped detailing on the sleeves by the homegrown label, Good Earth. A multi-layered pearl choker with delicate diamond studs were the accessories of choice. With her hair neatly up in a bun, subtle makeup of defined eyebrows, delicately lined eyes and red lips completed her look.

On the professional front, Samantha was last seen in Telugu romantic drama, Jaanu with Sharwanand. She will be seen in the Tamil film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.