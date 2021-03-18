A quintessential outsider, Bhumi Pednekar keeps the chutzpah going on with her versatility, both on-screen and off-screen. While she has created a niche for herself with a plethora of unconventional roles, refusing to get into the regular off-the grind of glamorous roles, off-screen too, she dabbles into an experimental style play with a carefully developed knack for drapes, silhouettes, fabrics, and cuts that flatter her petite frame. As such, she is often helmed as a poster girl for all the curvaceous girls out there. The post release promotions of her last release, Durgamati saw her seek out her go-to fashion stylist Pranitha Shetty. Bhumi pulled off the perfect athleisure vibe with separates from the international label, Ivy Park. A black toned shirt and bootcut denim with frayed hem was aptly aided by a signature nude glam, open hair and vinyl strapped heels. Delicate baubles by Misho Designs accompanied. Here’s How Bhumi Pednekar Harnessed a Chic Layered Basic White Dress!

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Durgamati, a horror thriller film directed by G. Ashok is a remake of his own Telugu-Tamil bilingual film Bhaagamathie (2018) featuring Bhumi Pednekar as an IAS officer, with Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta and Mahie Gill playing supporting roles. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video on 11 December 2020.

