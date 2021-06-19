Zoe Saldana, the Avatar actress celebrates her birthday on June 19. And while the lady has had some fabulous years in the recent past, let's not allow her professional success to overshadow her personal moments. Zoe is terrific on the red carpet and her appearances in the past are testament to that. While she has had several adorable and amazing fashion outings in the past, her red carpet moments have always been a hot topic of discussion. Gamora Memes Take Over the Internet Amid Avengers Endgame Fever; Video of Zoe Saldana Putting Green Lipstick Goes Viral.

Zoe Saldana's outfits have always been admirable. From her stunning gowns to cutesy dresses, she surely knows how to win our hearts. Her personal sense of style is equally awe-inspiring and every time she steps out to mark an appearance, she's determined to make our heads turn. Over the years, her fashion statements have seen some remarkable changes. While she has excelled as a performer, she has also cemented her place as a fashionista in Hollywood. When Zoe Saldana Almost Confirmed That Gamora is NOT Dead and Will Return in Avengers: Endgame.

As the actress gets ready to celebrate her birthday this year, we take a look at some of her best red carpet appearances over the years.

In Atelier Versace

Zoe Saldana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Christian Dior

Zoe Saldana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Elie Saab

Zoe Saldana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Givenchy

Zoe Saldana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Gucci

Zoe Saldana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Louis Vuitton

Zoe Saldana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Prabal Gurung

Zoe Saldana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to her movies, Zoe will be next seen in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. While the film was announced way back, it is yet to go on floors. While the director has started storyboarding with it, it will take a while before it hits the screen. And we bet this long wait would be worth it!

Happy Birthday, Zoe. May you have an exciting year ahead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2021 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).