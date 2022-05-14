Father’s Day is a day to celebrate fatherhood. Every year, the third Sunday is observed as Father’s Day. This year it will fall on June 19. Father’s Day is celebrated with much fun fare worldwide. Children look for different ways to surprise their dad to make them feel special on this day. From treating them with lunch to buying them gifts of their choice, they do everything they can to show their love to their father. As you celebrate Father’s Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of gifts that might help you decide the best thing for your dad this Father’s Day. Cool, Personalised and Absolutely The Best Gifts That Will Make Your Dad Feel Special and Loved!

Wireless Charging Station and Sanitizer

This is one unique gift for your techie dad It wirelessly charges your phone and cleans the invisible germs from them with the UV light.

Craft Beer Club Subscription

This is one of the best gifts if your da is a party freak. This is something you and your father might have never heard of, but this is surely going to give him a big smile on his face.

Dash Cam Mini 2

This is something that your dad would love. If he has a cool ride then this would help it stay that way by automatically recording all the incidents going around.

Foot Massager

After a tiring day at work, some rest is what your dad would ask for. This high tech and wellness-oriented massager will help him get all comfortable once he is home from work.

The Japanese Art of the Cocktail

An ultimate cookbook to add flavour to your retired dad’s next house party is something that will brighten up your dad’s face this Father’s Day. He will enjoy making drinks with his favourite flavours and would be able to show off his skills in front of his friends at his next party.

Father’s Day is an opportunity to make your dad feel special. Impress him and let him know that he is loved by giving them these unexpected and unique gifts this Father’s Day. Wishing everyone Happy Father’s Day 2022.

