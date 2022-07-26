Aadi Amavasai is celebrating the new moon day in the Tamil month of Aadi. The fourth month of the year, Aadi Masam is considered especially important for Tamil Hindus and is filled with various festivities like Aadi Perukku, Aadi Amavasai, etc. Aadi Amavasai 2022 will be celebrated on July 28. This annual commemoration is celebrated with great enthusiasm by Hindu Tamilians worldwide. As we prepare to celebrate Aadi Amavasai 2022, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Aadi Amavasai and more. Deep Amavasya 2022 Date in Maharashtra: When Is Deep Puja? Know History and Significance of This Festival Celebrated a Day Before Shravan Month Begins.

When is Aadi Amavasai 2022?

Aadi Amavasai 2022 will be celebrated on July 28. It is commemorated on the new moon day in the month of Aadi. The Amavasya Tithi for Aadi Amavasya Begins at 09:11 PM on Jul 27, 2022, and will go on till 11:24 PM on Jul 28, 2022. Since the sunrise during Amavasya Tithi will occur on July 28, that is the day that will be marked as Aadi Amavasai.

Significance of Aadi Amavasai

Aadi Amavasai is celebrated in different ways for different reasons. Aadi Amavasai is considered to be dedicated to Lord Murugan and is said to be an especially auspicious occasion. In addition to this, many people also perform rites for their dead ancestors in sacred places and take a holy dip in sacred rivers or spots like Agni Theertham in Rameswaram, Thriveni Sangamam in Kanyakumari and various holy spots on the banks of Cauvery River.

Fasting on the occasion of Aadi Amavasai is also considered to be especially auspicious. People seek the blessings of Lord Murugan on this day by observing a fast. Many also perform the special Puja of Lord Murugan and offer special delicacies to appease the almighty. We hope that this Aadi Amavasya fills your life with all the happiness and peace in the world. Happy Aadi Amavasai 2022!

