Deep Amavasya is the celebration of the new moon day in the month of Ashada. It is the day before Shravan begins in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and other states. Deep Amavasya is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. Deep Amavasya 2022 will be commemorated on July 28. This annual celebration is filled with various important festivities and rituals. On this day, people often perform the ceremonious Deep Puja. As we prepare to celebrate Deep Amavasya 2022, here is everything you need to know about this day, Deep Puja 2022 rituals and timing, how to celebrate Deep Amavasya and more. Sawan Month 2022 Festivals List: From Raksha Bandhan to Shravani Mela; Check Full List Hindu Festivals Celebrated During Shravan Maas.

When is Deep Amavasya 2022?

As mentioned before, Deep Amavasya 2022 will be commemorated on July 28. This celebration falls on the no moon day in the month of Ashada. It is the last day before the beginning of Shravan for many and is also referred to as Gatari Amavasya in Maharashtra. The Amavasya Tithi Begins at 09:11 PM on Jul 27, 2022, and will go on till 11:24 PM on Jul 28, 2022.

Significance of Deep Amavasya

On the occasion of Deep Amavasya, people observe the auspicious Deep Puja in Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Gratitude is expressed to the Agni Devta on this day. The celebration of this day is mainly focused on lighting up diyas and decorating them outside one’s house. Delicious delicacies are made and offered to the lamp, and a ceremonious puja is observed. Many women also draw beautiful rangolis around the diyas to add to the festivities.

Deep Puja is said to help appease Agni Devta - who is known to be at the highest seat of worship. Deep Amavasya is also commemorated as Aadi Amavasai in Tamil Nadu, Divaso in Gujarat, Hariyali Amavasya in North India, Chitalagi Amavasai in Odisha and other names across the country.

