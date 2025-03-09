Amalaki Ekadashi is an auspicious Hindu occasion that is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu. The annual event is observed with great devotion where devotees fast and worship the Amla tree (Indian Gooseberry), and hence the name of the festival ‘Amalaki Ekadashi’. Phalguna Shukla Paksha Ekadashi is known as Amalaki Ekadashi. Amalaki Ekadashi falls between Maha Shivaratri and Holi and usually falls between February or March in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Amalaki Ekadashi Vrat 2025 falls on Monday, March 10, 2025. Amalaki Ekadashi Wishes & HD Wallpapers: WhatsApp Stickers, Lord Vishnu Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Auspicious Day.

According to drikpanchang, the Ekadashi Tithi begins at 10:15 am on March 09, 2025 and will end at 10:14 am on March 10, 2025. On March 11, the Parana Time i.e. the fast-breaking time will be from 07:12 am to 09:37 am. On Parana Day, the Dwadashi end moment will be at 10:43 am. In this article, let’s know more about Amalaki Ekadashi Vrat 2025 date, Amalaki Ekadashi Vrat timings, Amalaki Ekadashi Vrat puja rituals and the significance of the fast dedicated to Lord Vishnu. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Amalaki Ekadashi Vrat 2025 Date

Amalaki Ekadashi Vrat 2025 falls on Monday, March 10, 2025.

Amalaki Ekadashi Vrat 2025 Timings

The Ekadashi Tithi begins at 10:15 am on March 09, 2025 and will end at 10:14 am on March 10, 2025.

On March 11, the Parana Time i.e. the fast-breaking time will be from 07:12 am to 09:37 am.

On Parana Day, the Dwadashi end moment will be at 10:43 am.

Amalaki Ekadashi Vrat Puja Rituals

On the day of Amalaki Ekadashi, devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes. They observe a strict fast from sunrise to sunrise, abstaining from all grains. Devotees should worship Lord Vishnu with great devotion by offering prayers and perform puja. Worshiping the Amla tree on this day is considered very auspicious. Devotees should water the Amla tree and offer prayers seeking blessings. Recite mantras dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Engaging in donation or charity is considered very auspicious on this day. Breaking the fast is known as Parana. It is important to do Parana within Dwadashi Tithi (the twelfth lunar day), ideally after sunrise on the next day.

Amalaki Ekadashi Significance

Amalaki Ekadashi holds great importance for Hindus and the day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Ekadashi fasting is observed by devotees who seek for love and affection of Lord Vishnu. The Amla tree is considered highly auspicious in Hindu tradition, believed to be the abode of Lord Vishnu. It is also considered sacred and is believed to bless devotees with health, wealth, and prosperity.

Observing Amalaki Ekadashi is believed to purify the mind and body and bless the devotees with good fortune, prosperity and happiness. This Ekadashi fast is said to remove sins, grant good health, and help devotees attain moksha.

