Happy Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2021! During Phalgun month we celebrate Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha. Sankashti Sri Ganesh Chaturthi is observed on the Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha every month. Along with Sankashti Chaturthi, it is also Tuesday and whenever Tuesday falls on Chaturthi Tithi, it becomes Angarki Chaturthi. This time Angarki Chaturthi is falling on March 2. According to religious beliefs, worshipping Lord Shri Ganesh on Sankashti Chaturthi removes all the obstacles in the life of the devotees.

In the scriptures, Lord Shri Ganesh is also called Vighnaharta. It is said that it is auspicious to have a lunar darshan on Sankashti Chaturthi. This fast is considered to be complete only after the offering of the moon to Arghya. People share Happy Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi messages and wishes in Marathi to share with each other on this auspicious day. From Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi WhatsApp stickers to sharing Lord Ganesha’s pictures on Facebook Status, devotees celebrate the day. As the Lord Ganesha is said to grant all wishes, the day came to be referred to as Angarki Chaturthi. People send Happy Angarki Chaturthi greetings wishing devotees on the observance. Here are some messages and wishes which you can send this festive season. Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 Wishes, Greetings and HD Images: Ganpati Pics, Vighneshwar Photos, Lord Ganesha Quotes, GIFs & Telegram Messages to Share on Chaturthi.

Actually, the Chaturthi that comes after the full moon is called Sankashti Chaturthi. At the same time, Chaturthi after Amavasya is also called Vinayaka Chaturthi. It is also known as Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi. Chandra Darshan has special significance on Sankashti Chaturthi. Women on this day keep waiting for the moon to rise. The moon is going to rise at 9:41 pm today. So today we have compiled a list of Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, SMS, Ganpati quotes, messages and greetings you can send your friends and family to wish on the day.

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 Wishes, Greetings and HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2021

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 Wishes, Greetings and HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2021

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 Wishes, Greetings and HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2021

Legends have it that on seeing the moonrise of Magha Krishna Chaturthi, the divine clothier Ashtabhushan Chandraraval appeared pleased. He wore many weapons. He was more radiant than many suns decorated with diverse ornaments. Seeing the auspicious form of Lord Ganesha, the ascetic sage's son offered him prayers with love. Varad Prabhu said- 'Munikumar! I am absolutely delighted with your patient hard tenacity and eulogy. You ask for the desired groom. I will definitely complete it. '

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2021 10:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).