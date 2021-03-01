According to the Hindu calendar, every month celebrates two Chaturthi dates. Out of this one comes in Shukla Paksha and the other one in Krishna Paksha. Though Chaturthi Tithi falls every month, Sankashti Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha of Phalgun month is considered very special. It is also known as Dwijpari Sankashti Chaturthi. This year in the month of January sharing Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 was celebrated and devotees share wishes and devotional messages are more significant. This time Sankashti Chaturthi will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Lord Ganesha is worshipped on this day. It is believed that by worshipping Lord Ganesha on this day, all wishes are fulfilled. According to the Hindu calendar, Sankashti Chaturthi fast is kept on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi. Ganesh Ji is considered as the first god, therefore he is worshipped before every auspicious work. Since Chaturthi Tithi is considered to be Lord Ganesha, his fast is kept. All those who keep this fast take all their miseries.

Sankashti means deliverance. Since Lord Ganesha is hailed as Vighnaharta (remover of obstacles) and Dukhharta (the one who eliminates grief), devotees observe a vrat to get riddance from their miseries. The Sankashti vrat finds a mention in the Bavishyat as well as the Narasimha Purana. On this day, you might want to share Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 wishes, WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook messages with your family and friends. So, check out the latest collection of Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi greetings and Lord Ganesha HD images and download the same to share it among your closed ones.

It is said that the significance of observing this vrat was explained to Pandava King Yudhishthira by none other than Shri Krishna. The Sankashti Vrat is also known as Sankat Hara Chaturthi because Lord Ganesha is hailed as the God who eliminates obstacles/problems.

