Anti-Terrorism Day 2020: Date and Significance of The Day Observed on Death Anniversary of Former PM Rajiv Gandhi

Rajiv Gandhi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, May 20: Every year, May 21 is observed as Anti-Terrorism Day. It is the death anniversary of former Prime Minister and Indian National Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi. The Congress leader became the youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40 after his mother Indira Gandhi's assassination in 1984. He served as the Premier from 1984 to 1989. Gandhi was campaigning for Congress for national elections when he was assassinated in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur in May 1991.

The National Anti-Terrorism Day is observed to promote unity among the people and spread the message of peace and humanity. Anti-Terrorism Day 2020 falls on Thursday. ATD is observed for those, who have sacrificed their lives for saving the nation from the terrorist attacks.

On Anti-Terrorism Day, all government offices, PSUs (Public Sector Undertakings), other public organisations take an anti-terrorism pledge. The pledge is "We, the people of India, having abiding faith in our country's tradition of non-violence and tolerance, hereby solemnly affirm to oppose with our strength, all forms of terrorism and violence. We pledge to uphold and promote peace, social harmony, and understand among all fellow human beings and fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values."

This year, the anti-terrorism day 2020 celebrations would be different. Due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, a large gathering will not be possible and officials may take anti-terrorism place in their rooms/offices itself.