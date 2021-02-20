Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day is celebrated on February 20 every year. This year, it is the 49th anniversary of Arunachal Pradesh statehood day. Arunachal Pradesh was known as a part of the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) till 1972. On January 20, 1972, it gained the Union Territory status and was renamed Arunachal Pradesh. On February 20, 1987, Arunachal Pradesh became a full-fledged state. Vice President, PM Greet Arunachal, Mizoram on Statehood Day.

Arunachal Pradesh was taken out of Assam. It shares a border with Bhutan, to the north by the Tibet Autonomous Region of China, to the south and southeast by Myanmar and Nagaland and south and southwest.

In India, the British colonial government made agreements with the indigenous peoples of northeastern India's Himalayas to set up multiple tracts to buildup North-East Frontier Agency. The northern boundary of the state determined at that time became known as the McMahon Line. It is about 885 km long and has been a lasting point of arear between India and China.

Since then, efforts have been made to integrate the region into India. There have been no instances of outright hostilities between India and China in Arunachal Pradesh since 1962, but tensions have remained high. Each country has maintained troops along the de facto international border, and there have been periodic reports of incursions by both sides.

Arunachal Pradesh has been given special provision in the Indian Constitution. In Article 371H, it is mentioned that The Governor has a special responsibility about law and order. The second part of the article says that State of Arunachal Pradesh legislative assembly shall consist of not less than thirty members.

