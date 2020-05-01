Baglamukhi Jayanti 2020 Date & Puja Vidhi: Significance of the Festival Dedicated to Goddess Shakti Who Saves the Earth From Calamities and Adversities

Baglamukhi Jayanti (File Image)

Happy Baglamukhi Jayanti 2020: The occasion of Baglamukhi Jayanti is considered to be significant for the people of the Hindu community. Goddess Baglamukhi is said to be the 8th of 10 Mahavidya Goddesses (read: Goddess of Wisdom). She is said to have control over the mind and tongue of an individual. It is said that Goddess Baglamukhi can paralyse the enemies, or say evil powers, as well. If you are searching for more information on Baglamukhi Jayanti 2020, its date, significance, and rituals, then you have come to the right place.

When Will Be Baglamukhi Jayanti 2020 Be Celebrated?

The festive occasion of Baglamukhi Jayanti is observed on the 8th day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh, as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. Hence, the occasion of Baglamukhi Jayanti is celebrated on May 1 this time around, which falls on Friday.

What Are the Rituals (Puja Vidhi) on the Occasion of Baglamukhi Jayanti?

People follow several rituals on this auspicious occasion. It is said that devotees should take a bath early in the morning, and most preferably at the time of sunrise. People wear yellow-coloured clothes and also decorate the idol of Goddess Baglamukhi in bright colours. One has to burn incense sticks and diyas to begin the puja vidhi.

Special mantras and prayers are offered to Goddess Baglamukhi on this occasion. People then offer flowers, coconut, garlands, and prasad to the Goddess in utmost devotion. It is believed that donations and charities, along with prasad distributions, is auspicious for the devotees.

What Is the Story and Significance of Baglamukhi Jayanti?

As per a legend, there was a time many centuries ago, when heavy storms and floods had threatened the existence of human life on the planet. Frightened with the destruction, the worried people sought Lord Shiva’s help, who asked them to worship Goddess Shakti for help, as only she had the powers to calm the storms and floods.

The people then prayed for Goddess Shakti, and it was Goddess Baglamukhi who emerged from the Hridara Sarovar to protect the existence of Earth. Since that day, Baglamukhi Jayanti is celebrated, annually, to protect oneself from adversities and obstacles.

It is believed that people who worship Goddess Baglamukhi, they can win over their enemies with ease. She is the embodiment of controlling anger, emotions, and have a hold over one’s behaviour, impulsiveness, etc. By observing Baglamukhi Jayanti, it is also said that people are saved from black magic and such evil powers. The legend also says that by worshipping Goddess Baglamukhi, it helps in their legal problems. We at LatestLY, wish you and your families a very ‘Happy Baglamukhi Jayanti 2020’.