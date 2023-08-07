Books are a gateway to a different world, an escape that costs little and means a lot and the life-float that keeps much swimming. To capture the magic and charm of books and the people whose lives revolve around books. Book Lovers Day 2023 will be marked on August 9, and this annual celebration will be filled with fun festivities and unique observances. From dedicating the entire day as a "reading and relaxing day" to revising the best parts of their favourite books and sharing Book Lovers Day messages, quotes and sayings online, this celebration is filled with various fun activities. As we prepare to welcome Book Lovers Day 2023, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Book Lovers Day and more. From Poetry To Mythology Fiction Novels; Here Are 7 New Books That You Need To Add To Your Reading List.

When is Book Lovers Day 2023?

Book Lovers Day 2023 will be celebrated on August 9. This unofficial holiday has been celebrated for the past few years by book lovers worldwide. While Book Lovers Day's origin is unknown, the day continues to unite bookworms worldwide who want to take time to appreciate the magic that books continue to spread across the world. Top 20 Books That Will Help You Create The Best Business & Impact In Life.

Book Lovers Day Significance

While books have been one of the most popular ways of educating oneself, experiencing different unique things in life and taking on the challenges of life - well informed, the affinity of people towards actually reading books has been reducing over the years. The annual commemoration of Book Lovers Day aims to change this by celebrating those who continue to cherish and enrich their habit of reading books. This celebration is also vital to help more people to turn towards reading books and giving this age-old hobby a try.

We hope that the celebration of Book Lovers Day 2023 is filled with a lot of happiness and exciting adventures in the form of books.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2023 10:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).